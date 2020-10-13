Stubbs and Chalifour to be recognized by Catholic School Board Association

A trustee and the board chair from the Prince Albert Catholic School Division have recognized with a pair of prestigious awards from the Saskatchewan Catholic School Board Association (SCSBA).

Board chair Suzanne Stubbs will be awarded the SCSBA Appreciation Award and trustee Maurice Chalifour will be awarded the SCSBA Service Award.

The Herald previously reported on the pair receiving nominations for the award.

Both Chalifour and Stubbs will be presented with a gift of recognition later this year once details and plans can be solidified.

Annually, the SCSBA makes a call for nominations for the prestigious Service Awards. At the regular board meeting on Monday, September 14 board chair Suzanne Stubbs and trustee Maurice Chalifour were nominated for a Meritorious Service Award and a long service award.

The SCSBA Appreciation Award is awarded each year to a person or persons in appreciation of their commitment and contribution to Catholic Education in the Province of Saskatchewan. The award will be presented at a future date due to the pandemic.

“Catholic Education is important to me. I will continue to serve our Catholic community by serving in this capacity. Catholic education is a priority as we want to teach our children about our faith. It is a privilege to serve as trustee on the Catholic School Board,” Stubbs said.

Stubbs is a graduate of Ecole St. Mary High School in Prince Albert and initially became involved in her children’s Catholic school at Ecole Holy Cross. She was an active parent in the school community serving on fundraising committees, volunteering at school carnivals, fun days, and organizing and chaperoning school dances.

While she was actively involved in her school community, many fellow parents encouraged her to pursue a trustee position with the Catholic School Board.

Stubbs was first elected in a by-election in 2008 and has served on the board in various positions ever since. Stubbs has served on many Board committees. She has also occupied the role of vice-chair of the Board of Education for four years before moving to chair.

In a release, the division explained that Stubbs understands the value of her faith and lives her Catholic faith openly in the community.

“Suzanne is a shining light in her parish of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Prince Albert and her lake parish of Candle Lake. Suzanne graciously shares her gift of music each Sunday and is heavily involved in the music ministry at both parishes. Her community relies on her to lead prayer through song and she is loved by many.”

Stubbs also served as the Chair of the Community Mobilization/HUB Prince Albert.

She often explains how important education is to prevention. “Suzanne works tirelessly to advocate and support our children by working to provide quality Catholic Education, she is respected by the entire community. Everyone knows Suzanne will step up when needed,” the release said.

Chalifour was elected in 2011 and served two consecutive terms since then.

“Maurice Chalifour has been a valuable contributor to the work of the Board of Education for Prince Albert Catholic Schools. Serving in the Catholic community and on many Board committees, Maurice has made a tremendous impact in the Catholic Educational Community,” Stubbs said.

The Long Service Award is awarded in recognition of long service as a trustee of a member board of a Saskatchewan Catholic School Board. Maurice Chalifour has served nine years, the award is for service of either nine or 18 years.

During his term he has served as a member on the Board of Directors of the SCBA and has served on many school board committees such as the Audit Committee, Discipleship Committee, Staff Appreciation and Recognition Committee. Chalifour is a co-founder of the Charitable Catholic Education Foundation and currently serves as a school board liaison for the Catholic Education Foundation.

Maurice is a proud member of the St. Joseph’s Parish and is a fourth degree Knight of Columbus, former Faithful Navigator and Guard Commander for the K of C, former teacher and school administrator and proud parent of two children,

The release explained that he feels that “Education is the future of mankind.”

“His wide range of personal and professional experience as well as his gracious offering of volunteer services, Maurice has much to offer to the Catholic Education community. Maurice is a very active and appreciated member of the Board.”