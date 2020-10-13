Province reports nine new COVID-19 cases in North Central Zone, 34 across entire province

Health authorities reported 34 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, nine of which are in the North Central Zone.

That’s the second highest increase out of any region in the province. Only Regina had more.

Five of those new cases are in the City of Prince Albert, which is listed as North Central Zone 2 by the Government of Saskatchewan. There are now 27 active cases in the city.

The other four new cases came from North Central Zone 1, which includes Albertville, Big River, Birch Hills, Blaine Lake, Candle Lake, Canwood, Chitek Lake, Christopher Lake, Debden, Leask, Marcelin, Meath Park, Paddockwood, Parkside, Pebble Baye, Shellbrook, Timber Bay, Waskesiu and Weirdale. There are now 18 active cases in that area.

North Central Zone 3, which is made up entirely of communities south of Prince Albert, has two active cases.

There are now 238 active cases across the province, 47 of which are in the North Central Zone. That’s the second highest total in the province. Saskatoon has the most active cases with 51, while Regina is third with 42.

The Far North has 16 active cases, 10 of which are in the Far Northeast Zone. The rest are in the Far Northwest.

Saskatchewan’s Chief Medical Health Officer, Dr. Saqib Shahab, will speak to the media at 2:30 p.m.