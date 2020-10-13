Final candidates list released for provincial election

With the provincial election now two weeks away, final candidate lists have been filed with Elections Saskatchewan.
Voters in the region will have candidates from five of Saskatchewan’s six registered political parties to choose from.
Of all the nearby electoral districts, though, only one has five candidates — Saskatchewan Rivers.
The only party not represented in the region is the Saskatchewan Liberal Association, which is only running three candidates this year.
Both the Saskatchewan Party and the NDP are running full slates of 61 candidates, while the Green Party managed to nom¬¬¬¬inate 60, just missing out on one candidate in Regina.
The Progressive Conservatives have nominated 31, while the Buffalo Party, formerly known as Wexit Saskatchewan, has nominated 17.
The provincial election is set for Oct. 26.
Visit paherald.sk.ca for all the latest election coverage.
Batoche:
Incumbent Saskatchewan Party: Delbert Kirsch
NDP: Lon Borgerson
Green Party: Hamish Graham
PC: Carrie Harris
Carrot River Valley:
Incumbent Saskatchewan Party: Fred Bradshaw
NDP: Rod McCorriston
Green Party: Liam Beckker
PC: Glen Leson
Cumberland
Incumbent NDP: Doyle Vermette
Saskatchewan Party: Darren Deschambeault
Green Party: Aaron Oochoo
Melfort
Incumbent Saskatchewan Party: Todd Goudy
NDP: Lorne Schroeder
Buffalo Party: David Waldner
Green Party: Matthew Diakuw
Prince Albert Carlton
Incumbent Saskatchewan Party: Joe Hargrave
NDP: Troy Parenteau
PC: Renee Gradbsy
Green Party: Shirley Davis
Prince Albert Northcote
Incumbent NDP: Nicole Rancourt
Saskatchewan Party: Alana Ross
PC: Jaret Nikolaisen
Green Party: Sarah Kraynick
Rosthern-Shellbrook
Incumbent Saskatchewan Party: Scott Moe
NDP: Trina Miller
PC: Yvonne Choquette
Green Party: Larry Neufeld
Saskatchewan Rivers
Incumbent Saskatchewan Party: Nadine Wilson
NDP: Lyle Whitefish
Buffalo Party: Fred Lackie
PC: Shaun Harris
Green Party: Marcia Neault
-With files from Peter Lozinski, Prince Albert Daily Herald