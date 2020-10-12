Shahab and Moe remind people to be vigilant as case numbers rise

For the fourth consecutive day the province reported over 20 COVID-19 cases with 48 cases reported on Monday.

This follows 24 cases reported yesterday, 34 cases reported on Saturday and 22 on Friday.

The new cases were again spread throughout the province with 19 in the North Central zone, which includes Prince Albert, thirteen in Saskatoon, five in Regina, three each in the Central East and North West and single cases in Far North West, Central West, North East and South East zones.

Increasing case numbers and a rise in community transmission sparked a call from Saskatchewan’s Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab for renewed vigilance and increased caution on Sunday.

Shahab is reiterating the strong recommendation that masks be worn in all indoor public locations where people outside of your immediate or extended household are present and physical distancing is not possible or is unpredictable.

“The power to prevent COVID-19 transmission rests with every resident of Saskatchewan,” Shahab said.

“The best practices we recommend proved effective as we flattened the curve in the first weeks of the pandemic. Stay home if you experience even mild symptoms. Maintain physical distancing of two metres. Wear a mask when you may be unable to maintain this distance, particularly in indoor spaces, or as required in workplaces or schools. We are now more than seven months into this pandemic event. All residents should be familiar with these practices and all residents need to follow them at all times.”

Public health investigations are underway to understand the source of exposure for today’s new cases.

On Sunday it was reported that at least 12 northern cases had links to the Gospel Outreach outbreak in Prince Albert and it is anticipated that several of the positive cases reported today will also have a connection.

There is also an increase in cases throughout Saskatchewan with cases linked to public and private social gatherings in the home and other venues.

Of the 2,140 reported COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan, 215 are considered active, which is an increase of 36 from Saturday.

The recovered number now sits at 1,900 after 12 more recoveries were reported.

According to Sunday’s release, another person has died from COVID-19, which now puts the number of deaths at 25.

According to the new and Active Case breakdown the North Central Zone, which includes Prince Albert and area, has 22 active cases in North Central 2. North Central 1, which includes communities such as Christopher Lake, Candle Lake and Meath Park, has 14 active cases and North Central 3 has three active case. The recent spike in the North Central zone has raised the active number to 39 in the zone.

The most active cases are 45 in the Central East, which includes Yorkton. The second highest active cases are 43 in Saskatoon, North Central is third and Regina is fourth with 35 active cases.

There are currently five people receiving inpatient care in Saskatoon, as well as two in Regina. One person is listed in intensive care in Regina.

Eight people are in hospital. Seven people are receiving inpatient care; five in Saskatoon and two in Regina. One person is in intensive care in Regina

The total number of cases is 2,140. Of those 465 cases are from the south area (226 south west, 207 south central and 32 south east), 442 cases are from the Saskatoon area, 375 cases are from the far north area (356 far north west, zero in far north central and 19 far north east), 329 cases are from the north area (140 north west, 118 north central and 71 north east), 310 cases are from the central area (183 central west and 127 central east) and 219 cases are from the Regina area.

There are currently 78 cases that are health care workers; however, the source of the infections is not related to their work environments in all instances.

Of the 2,140 cases in the province: 314 cases are related to travel, 1,061 are community contacts, which includes mass gatherings, 603 have no known exposures and 162 are under investigation by local public health.

The age breakdown shows 366 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, 717 cases are in the 20-39-age range, 645 are in the 40-59-age range, 342 are in the 60-79-age range and 70 are in the 80-plus-age range.

The gender breakdown shows 51 per cent of the cases being females and 49 per cent being males.

Yesterday, 3,237 COVID-19 tests were performed in Saskatchewan, which was the highest number to date. As of today there have been 217,606 COVID-19 tests have been performed in Saskatchewan.

Premier Calls for increased vigilance in light of recent COVID-19 Cases

On Monday Premier Scott Moe urged an increased vigilance in light of the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in the province.

“We have seen our case numbers rise on a number of occasions over the past few months and every time, Saskatchewan people have been able to bring those numbers back down again through our collective efforts,” Moe said.

“So let’s be especially vigilant in the days ahead. Keep physically distancing, wear a mask when distancing may not be possible, wash your hands often, stay home if you are feeling unwell at all, avoid any unnecessary out of province travel and try to limit your number of close contacts as much as possible.”

Moe said the overwhelming majority of Saskatchewan people are taking the necessary steps to protect themselves and others, but it only takes a few individuals stepping outside of the public guidelines to result in dozens of new cases. There have now been several new cases linked to a recent Gospel Outreach outbreak in Prince Albert.

“Everyone needs to follow the public health guidelines put in place by Dr. Shahab and his team. Keep public gatherings under 30 people and even less than that if you don’t have room to physically distance. Self-isolate when required to do so. If you don’t, the virus can spread quickly.

“Together, we have reduced the spread of COVID-19 before and I know we can do so again. So keep following all the good practices and guidelines. It’s how you will keep yourself and others safe.”

SHA warns that failure to abide by Public Health Orders may result in fines



Over the weekend the province reminded people that in Saskatchewan and across the country, public health authorities are seeing increasing transmission rates as a result of contravention of public health orders and guidelines, particularly as a result of public and private gatherings.

There can be very serious consequences for not following Public Health Orders, including fines. Fines may be $2,000 for individuals and $10,000 for corporations, plus a victim surcharge.



As a number of contact investigations conclude, it is anticipated that fines will be issued in cases where negligence and misconduct have been found.