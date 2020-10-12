SHA warns of possible exposure to COVID-19 at hotel in Prince Albert

On Monday morning the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) warned residents of potential COVID-19 exposure at various locations in Prince Albert and around the province.

A person or persons were at various businesses around the province while infectious according to the SHA.

The location in Prince Albert is:

Best Western Premier, 313 39th St W, on Oct. 3 and 4; Checked in at 4 p.m. on Oct. 3 and checked out at noon on Oct. 4.

The locations in Moose Jaw include: Temple Gardens, swimming pool from 6:30-7:30 p.m. and Boston Pizza, 1650 Main St N from 8 to 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 8.

The locations in Regina include:

Harbour Landing Walmart (pharmacy area), 4500 Gordon Road from 3:45 to 4:10pm andSuperstore Golden Mile, 3806 Albert Street from 11:00-11:40 a.m. on Oct. 5

· Walmart North, 3939 Rochdale Blvd from 9:30 to 11:30 .a.m., Walmart South, 4500 Gordon Rd from 6 to 8 p.m. and Darbar Restaurant, 428 Victoria Ave. from noon to 1:20 p.m. on Oct. 9

The locations in Saskatoon include:

· Diva’s Nightclub, 220 3rd Ave S #110, from 11:30 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. on Oct. 3.

· Crazy Cactus, 269 3 Ave. S from 1:05 a.m. to 2:00 a.m. on Oct. 4.

The locations in Yorkton include:

· Save on Foods, 277 Broadway St E from 8:00 to 9:00 p.m. and Mano’s, 15-277 Broadway St E from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 5

Superstore, Broadway St E from 10:30 .a.m. to 12:30 .p.m., Phantastic Nails, A-20 Broadway St E, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and Shoppers Drug Mart, 277 Broadway St E (Unit 33), from 11:30 a.m. to noon on Oct. 7.

Walmart Supercentre, 240 Hamilton Rd from 4 to 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 9.

Anyone who was at these locations during this time should self-monitor for 14 days. If you were at these locations and have or had any symptoms of COVID-19, the SHA advises people to self-isolate immediately and call 811 to arrange testing. Symptoms include cold and flu-like symptoms, muscle/joint pain, dizziness, fatigue, nausea/vomiting, diarrhea, difficulty feeding for children, loss of sense of taste or smell, shortness of breath and difficulty breathing.

The SHA sends out public alerts when health officials are uncertain about the number of known close contacts COVID-19 patients had before being tested. In those cases, they notify the community about locations the patient may have visited while infectious.