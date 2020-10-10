Police investigating suspicious death

The Prince Albert Police Service is investigating the sudden death of an 18-year-old man in the city’s west end early Saturday morning.

According to a media release posted Saturday, officers were dispatched to a residence in the 1700 Block of 14 Street West at about 1 a.m. on Oct. 10. One man was found deceased inside the residence.

The police are treating the incident as a suspicious death.

The Criminal Investigations Division and the Forensic Identification Section of the police service are assisting with the investigation.

More information will be released once it becomes available.