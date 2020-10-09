Shriners give to hospice campaign

The Prince Albert Shrine Club presented a $2,500 donation to the Rose Garden Hospice Foundation Wednesday.

The funds were raised by the group through working bingos and from past indoor ice fishing derbies.

This year’s derby was cancelled due to COVID-19.

“We think it’s a very worthy cause,” club president Harold Guy said.

“They’ve been on the road for a while now raising money, and it’s a cause that we are all serious about.”

Guy said the club decided at a recent meeting to help out the vest they could.

“We don’t have a place like this in Prince Albert,” Guy said.

“As we age, we’ll all realize the importance of a place like this.”