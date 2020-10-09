Police investigating third shooting this week

The Prince Albert Police Service is investigating another shooting.

Shortly before 3 a.m. Friday, officers were called to the 600 Block of Marquis Road West for a weapons complaint.

Two vehicles reportedly fled the area at a high rate of speed.

One man was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to his arm. His injuries are non life-threatening.

The victim and suspect on this file are known to each other.

Police continue to investigate.

It’s the third shooting reported in the city this week.

Tuesday night police responded to a shooting death in the 700 Block of 13 Street West. That incident is being investigated as a homicide.

Sunday night, police were called to a drive-by shooting incident near Sixth Ave. East and 28 Street. That incident ended after suspects crashed through a fence in the area of 15 Street and Fourth Ave. East.

All three incidents remain under investigation.

Police Chief Jon Bergen spoke to media this week to assure the public that the incidents are not random and to announce a targeted enforcement team that is being put together to get ahead of violent incidents.

The police do not believe there is a threat to public safety at this time.