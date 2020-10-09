Highest one-day increase in COVID-19 cases since August reported Friday

The province reported the highest one-day increase in COVID-19 cases since August with 22 cases reported on Friday.

The cases were spread throughout the province with five in the Saskatoon zone, four each in the North Central and Central East zones, three in the Central West zone and two each in Regina and the South Central zones.

Of the 2,034 reported COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan, 139 are considered active.

The recovered number now sits at 1,871 after 26 more recoveries were reported.

The number of deaths from COVID-19 remains at 24.

According to the new and Active Case breakdown the North Central Zone, which includes Prince Albert and area, has four active cases in North Central 2. North Central 1, which includes communities such as Christopher Lake, Candle Lake and Meath Park, has six active cases and North Central 3 has one active case.

The most active cases are 42 in the Central East, which includes Yorkton. The second highest active cases are 33 in Saskatoon, while Regina is third with 22 active cases.

There are currently four people receiving inpatient care in Saskatoon, one in Regina and the South West. Two people are listed in intensive care, one in Regina and one in Saskatoon.

The total number of cases is 2,034. Of those 460 cases are from the south area (225 south west, 207 south central and 28 south east), 425 cases are from the Saskatoon area, 367 cases are from the far north area (354 far north west, zero in far north central and 13 far north east), 293 cases are from the central area (180 central west and 113 central east), 289 cases are from the north area (133 north west, 87 north central and 69 north east) and 200 cases are from the Regina area.

There are currently 77 cases that are health care workers; however, the source of the infections is not related to their work environments in all instances.

Of the 2,034 cases in the province: 308 cases are related to travel, 1,004 are community contacts, which includes mass gatherings, 590 have no known exposures and 132 are under investigation by local public health.

The age breakdown shows 348 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, 681 cases are in the 20-39-age range, 612 are in the 40-59-age range, 325 are in the 60-79-age range and 68 are in the 80-plus-age range.

The gender breakdown shows 51 per cent of the cases being females and 49 per cent being males.

Yesterday, 2,330 COVID-19 tests were performed in Saskatchewan. As of today there have been 209,560 COVID-19 tests have been performed in Saskatchewan.