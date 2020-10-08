NITHA warns of possible COVID-19 exposure in north

An individual who attended “wake/funeral events” in Pelican Narrows and Waterhen Lake has tested positive for COVID-19, according to an update sent out on Wednesday the Northern Inter-Tribal Health Authority(NITHA).

Anyone who attended the even in Pelican Narrows on Oct. 4-5 or Waterhen Lake on Oct. 5 is asked to self-isolate if they have COVID-19 symptoms and call HealthLine 811 to arrange for assessment and testing. All other individuals should self-monitor for up to 14 days following the potential exposure.

The NITHA serves roughly 55,000 people 33 First Nations communities in northern Saskatchewan.