An additional 18 cases of COVID-19 reported Thursday

The province reported another 18 cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

There were six additional cases in the Saskatoon zone, three in the Far North West, two each in the Far North East and North Central and single cases in Regina, the South East and North Central Zones.

Of the 2,012 reported COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan, 143 are considered active.

The recovered number now sits at 1,845 after 13 more recoveries were reported.

The number of deaths from COVID-19 remains at 24.

According to the new and Active Case breakdown the North Central Zone, which includes Prince Albert and area, has four active cases in North Central 2. North Central 1, which includes communities such as Christopher Lake, Candle Lake and Meath Park, has four active cases and North Central 3 has added an active case.

The most active cases are 43 in Saskatoon. The Central East, which includes Yorkton, has 40, while Regina is third with 25 active cases.

There are currently five people receiving inpatient care in Saskatoon and one in Regina, while one person is listed in intensive care in Regina.

The total number of cases is 2,012. Of those 458 cases are from the south area (225 south west, 205 south central, and 28 south east), 420 cases are from the Saskatoon area, 365 cases are from the far north area (354 far north west, 0 far north central and 11 far north east), 286 cases are from the central area (177 central west and 109 central east), 285 cases are from the north area (133 north west, 83 north central and 69 north east) and 198 cases are from the Regina area

There are currently 77 cases that are health care workers; however, the source of the infections is not related to their work environments in all instances.

Of the 2,012 cases in the province: 304 cases are related to travel, 998 are community contacts, which includes mass gatherings, 585 have no known exposures and 125 are under investigation by local public health.

The age breakdown shows 347 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, 664 cases are in the 20-39-age range, 611 are in the 40-59-age range, 322 are in the 60-79-age range and 68 are in the 80-plus-age range.

The gender breakdown shows 51 per cent of the cases being females and 49 per cent being males.

Yesterday, 1,767 COVID-19 tests were performed in Saskatchewan. As of today there have been 207,230 COVID-19 tests have been performed in Saskatchewan.

SHA warns of possible exposure to COVID-19 in Prince Albert and Yorkton

On Wednesday the Saskatchewan Health Authority sent out a release asking residents to self-monitor for signs of COVID-19 after a potential exposure in Prince Albert and Yorkton.

In Prince Albert the locations were the Safeway in the South Hill Mall on Sept. 27 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., and the River Park Funeral Home on River Street West on Oct. 4 from 9:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

In Yorkton the location was the Pumphouse Athletic Club on Second Avenue on October 1, 2 and 3 with no specific time listed.

The SHA said this exposure is linked to symptomatic members attending the gym on these days. Despite the business having many procedures in place to disinfect the gym, exposure risk persists given this attendance.

Anyone already displaying COVID-19 symptoms should immediately self-isolate and call Healthline 811 to arrange for testing. The SHA says symptoms can develop anywhere from two to 14 days after exposure to the virus.

The SHA sends out public alerts when health officials are uncertain about the number of known close contacts COVID-19 patients had before being tested. In those cases, they notify the community about locations the patient may have visited while infectious.

Potential COVID-19 exposure at event in Beauval

Also on Wednesday the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) recommended that anyone who attended the Gospel revival in Beauval on Oct. 4 to immediately self-isolate and call local Public Health officials or call Healthline 811 ​for risk assessment.

This should be done if they did not wear, did not stick their household or bubble or shared foods or drinks while attending.

​“Dr. Rim Zayed (who is the Medical Health officer for the area) emphasized that attending these events while sick and or attending without complying with public health recommendations for mass gathering puts you and everyone in your surrounding in your community at greater risk of infection with COVID-19,” the release stated.

​Those wh​​​​o attended and complied with public health precautions (wearing masks all time, kept their physical distance with others for 2 meters, stayed with their household, and did not shared foods) are asked to self-monitor for 14 days. However, if you have or develop symptoms of COVID-19, please immediately self-isolate and call HealthLine 811, your physician or nurse practitioner to arrange for testing.