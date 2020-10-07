Zurakowski acclaimed as Ward 8 councillor as nomination deadline passes

The final list of candidates for the 2020 municipal election in Prince Albert has been released, and for the second straight election cycle, Ward 8 Coun. Ted Zurakowski has been acclaimed.

Zurakowski also won his seat in 2016 due to acclamation when no one ran against him.

There was only one additional name on the council ballot when the 4 p.m. deadline passed, as former Ward 3 councillor Lee Atkinson seeks to reclaim the seat he lost to current councillor Evert Botha four years ago.

The tightly-contested rate went to a judicial recount. That recount confirmed that Evert won the race in the ward with 595 votes, a mere 34 more than Atkinson’s 561.

The full list of candidates is below, including links to their profiles. The Herald is endeavouring to speak to each candidate individually ahead of the 2020 election.

Mayor:

Greg Dionne (incumbent)

Darryl Hickie

Dennis Nowoselsky

Josh Morrow



Ward 1:

Charlene Miller (incumbent)

Daniel Brown

Ward 2:

Devin Gorder

Terra Lennox-Zepp (incumbent)

Dana Dirks

Kim Conarroe

Ward 3:

Tony Head

Evert Botha (incumbent)

Lee Atkinson

Ward 4:

Don Cody (incumbent)

Mira Lewis

Margaret Duncombe

Ward 5:

Dennis Ogrodnick (incumbent)

Don Wood

Ward 6:

Martin Ring

Blake Edwards (incumbent)

Ward 7:

Dawn Kilmer

Diana Wooden

Ward 8:

Ted Zurakowski (incumbent, acclaimed)