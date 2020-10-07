Zurakowski acclaimed as Ward 8 councillor as nomination deadline passes

The final list of candidates for the 2020 municipal election in Prince Albert has been released, and for the second straight election cycle, Ward 8 Coun. Ted Zurakowski has been acclaimed.
Zurakowski also won his seat in 2016 due to acclamation when no one ran against him.
There was only one additional name on the council ballot when the 4 p.m. deadline passed, as former Ward 3 councillor Lee Atkinson seeks to reclaim the seat he lost to current councillor Evert Botha four years ago.
The tightly-contested rate went to a judicial recount. That recount confirmed that Evert won the race in the ward with 595 votes, a mere 34 more than Atkinson’s 561.
The full list of candidates is below, including links to their profiles. The Herald is endeavouring to speak to each candidate individually ahead of the 2020 election.
Mayor:
Greg Dionne (incumbent)
Darryl Hickie
Dennis Nowoselsky
Josh Morrow
Ward 1:
Charlene Miller (incumbent)
Daniel Brown
Ward 2:
Devin Gorder
Terra Lennox-Zepp (incumbent)
Dana Dirks
Kim Conarroe
Ward 3:
Tony Head
Evert Botha (incumbent)
Lee Atkinson
Ward 4:
Don Cody (incumbent)
Mira Lewis
Margaret Duncombe
Ward 5:
Dennis Ogrodnick (incumbent)
Don Wood
Ward 6:
Martin Ring
Blake Edwards (incumbent)
Ward 7:
Dawn Kilmer
Diana Wooden
Ward 8:
Ted Zurakowski (incumbent, acclaimed)