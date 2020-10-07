Police investigating west flat shooting

The Prince Albert Police Service is investigating the death of a 28-year-old man following an incident in the 700 Block of 13 Street West Tuesday night.

Police were called to the area shortly after 11 p.m. due to a report of gunshots. The man was found dead at a nearby residence.

Police continue to investigate and said there is expected to be a large presence in the area for most of Tuesday. They do not believe there is a risk to public safety.

Anyone with information in connection with this incident is asked to contact police at 306-953-4222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.