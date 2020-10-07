2020 NHL Draft concludes

Following an eight-hour marathon session, the 2020 NHL Entry Draft came to a close on Wednesday afternoon with rounds 2-7 being held virtually.

Prince Albert Raiders forward Ilya Usau and defenceman Landon Kosior were not selected during the day, while former Prince Albert Minto and current Kamloops Blazers forward Josh Pillar did not hear his name called.

All three players could earn invites to NHL prospect camps in the future, but it is unclear when and if those will be held this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

After seven Western Hockey League skaters went in the opening round on Tuesday, another 21 players form the league were picked on Wednesday, with the highest selection being Portland Winterhawks forward Cross Hanas at 55th overall to the Detroit Red Wings.

In addition to Calgary Flames first round choice Connor Zary of Saskatoon, the province of Saskatchewan was also represented by White City’s Jaydon Dureau of the Portland Winterhawks, who went to the Tampa Bay Lightning in the fifth round.

Chicago Steel blueliner Luke Reid, who is a dual-citizen and played two years of Midget AAA hockey with the Battlefords Stars, was a sixth round pick by the Nashville Predators.