Police investigating alleged drive-by shooting

The Prince Albert Police Service is investigating a reported drive-by shooting and police chase from Sunday evening.

At about 6:20 p.m. Sunday, police responded to a complaint that a man had been shot near the intersection of 28th Street and Sixth Ave. East. They said the suspects fled the scene in a vehicle.

A 31-year-old man was taken to the hospital in Saskatoon.

According to witness accounts on social media, the man was the victim of a drive-by shooting.

Shortly after, officers responded to a complaint about erratic driving involving the same vehicle. It was seen speeding near 15th Avenue Wast and Fourth Street, where it collided with a parked car before driving into a fence.

The suspects got out and fled on foot.

There was a heavy police presence in the area as officers sought the suspects. The K9 unit was called in and Police Service Dog Kal located a woman, 18, and a man, 20. They are facing several charges, including attempted murder, and are due in court this week.