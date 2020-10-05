Nine more cases of COVID-19 reported Monday

The province reported another nine cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

There were five cases in the Central East zone and single cases in the Saskatoon, Regina, South Central and South East zones.

Of the 1,968 reported COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan, 143 are considered active.

The recovered number now sits at 1,801.

The number of deaths from COVID-19 remains at 24.

According to the new and Active Case breakdown the North Central Zone, which includes Prince Albert and area, has four active cases in North Central 2. North Central 1, which includes communities such as Christopher Lake, Candle Lake and Meath Park, has three active cases.

The most active cases are50 in the Saskatoon zone, Central East, which includes Yorkton has the second most active cases with 39, Regina is third with 26 active cases.

There is currently one person listed in intensive care in Regina.

The total number of cases is 1,968. Of those 454 cases are from the south area (225 south west, 205 south central and 24 south east), 404 cases are from the Saskatoon area, 359 cases are from the far north area (350 far north west, zero in far north central and nine in far north east), 281 cases are from the north area (132 north west, 80 north central and 69 north east), 278 cases are from the central area (176 central west and 102 central east) and 192 cases are from the Regina area.

There are currently 74 cases that are health care workers; however, the source of the infections is not related to their work environments in all instances.

Of the 1,968 cases in the province: 300 cases are related to travel, 976 are community contacts, which includes mass gatherings, 570 have no known exposures and 122 are under investigation by local public health.

The age breakdown shows 340 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, 650 cases are in the 20-39-age range, 603 are in the 40-59-age range, 310 are in the 60-79-age range and 65 are in the 80-plus-age range.

The gender breakdown shows 51 per cent of the cases being females and 49 per cent being males.

Yesterday, 2,612 COVID-19 tests were performed in Saskatchewan. As of today there have been 202,136 COVID-19 tests have been performed in Saskatchewan.

As of September 30 when other provincial and national numbers were available from the Public Health Agency of Canada, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 140,782 people tested per million population. The national rate was 202,872 people tested per million population