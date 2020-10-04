Province reports five new COVID-19 cases

The provincial government announced five new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, none of which were in the North Central region.

Two of the new cases were in the Southeast Zone, while Saskatoon, Regina and the Central East areas had one each.

There are now 153 active cases across the province. There have been 24 deaths due to the virus out of 1,959 reported cases.

The Saskatoon Zone continues to have the highest number of active cases with 61. The Central East Zone is second with 35, and Regina is third with 29.

There are seven active cases in the North Central region, which includes Prince Albert. That number is unchanged from Saturday.

There are two active cases in the Northeast Zone, which includes Melfort and Nipawin. The Far Northwest Zone has one active case. That is the only active case in the entire far north.