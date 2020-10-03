Province announces 14 new COVID-19 cases, 13 more recoveries

Health authorities announced 14 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, none of which were in Prince Albert.

The province also announced 13 more recoveries, which brings the total number of active cases to 148.

Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab said Saskatchewan residents have done well in keeping case numbers low, but everyone needs to remain vigilant.

“While most cases are linked to known clusters, we are also seeing an increase in cases with no known exposure, implying an increase in community transmission,” Shahab said in a media release. “This has led to additional cases in the community. Everyone needs to continue doing their part by taking precautions to stop the spread of COVID-19.”

The province’s most recent outbreak occurred in the Yorkton area, which has 20 active cases, one of which is new. The Saskatchewan Health Authority issued a public health alert on Saturday, warning of potential exposures at 10 different businesses in the community on dates ranging from Sept. 18 to Sept. 30.

The SHA also issued public health alerts after possible exposures at three city bus routes in Saskatoon, and at businesses in Regina, Moose Jaw, Norquay, Balgonie, Redvers and Pelly.

Yorkton sits in the Central East region, which has 34 active cases as of Saturday. That’s the second highest total out of any region in the province. Saskatoon is first with 60 active cases, while Regina is third with 28.

The North Central region has seven active cases, four of which are in Prince Albert. The other three are in North Central Zone 1. Those numbers are unchanged since Friday.

Of the 14 new cases announced on Saturday, four were in the Central East region, three were in Saskatoon, while the Regina, South Central and Southeast regions reported two new cases each. There was also one new cases reported in the Southwest.

Health officials have reported 1,954 COVID-19 cases to date with 1,782 recoveries and 24 COVID-related deaths.

Complete list of public health exposures listed by the SHA on Saturday, Oct. 3:

September 18 – City Limits Inn, 8 Betts Avenue, Yorkton from 10 p.m. – 1 a.m.

September 19 – Melrose Place, 16 Broadway Street West, Yorkton from 7-8 p.m.

September 20 – McDonald’s, 94 Broadway Street West, Yorkton from 10-10:30 a.m.

September 21-22 – City Bus Route 65 Kensington, Saskatoon from 7:01-7:59 a.m.

September 21-22 – City Bus Route 61 Blairmore, Saskatoon from 7:08-7:35 a.m.

September 21-22 – City Bus Route 6 Market Mall via Preston, Saskatoon from 8:01-8:59 a.m.

September 21-28 – North Dairy Queen, 1711 Main St N, Moose Jaw from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. every weekday

September 22 – Canadian Tire, 277 Broadway Street East, Yorkton from 1-2 p.m.

September 22 – Omagakii, #7-30 Third Avenue, Yorkton form 7-7:30 p.m.

September 23 – Save On Food, 277 Broadway Street East, Yorkton from 6-6:30 p.m.

September 24 – Yorkton Co-op Gas Bar, 110 Palliser Way, Yorkton from 2-2:30 p.m.

September 25 – Walmart, 240 Hamilton Road, Yorkton from 10-10:30 a.m.

September 25 – Pelly Grocery Market, 120 Main Street, Pelly from 6-6:30 p.m.

September 25 – Dollarama in Town N Country Mall, 1235 Main St N, Moose Jaw from 4-8 p.m.

September 26 – A&W, 597 Bay Avenue South, Fort Qu’Appelle from 5-5:30 p.m.

September 26 – The Canadian Brewhouse, 2005 Prince of Wales Drive, Regina from 8-9:30 p.m.

September 26 – Flying J Travel Centre, 1800 North Service Road, Balgonie from 10-10:30 p.m.

September 26-27 – Dollarama in Town N Country Mall, 1235 Main St N, Moose Jaw from 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

September 28 – Norquay Co-op, 13 SK-49 East, Norquay from 12:30-1 p.m.

September 28 – Advantage Co-op Home Centre, 3 Broadway Street S, Redvers from 8 a.m.-5 p.m

September 30 – Superstore, 206 Broadway Street East, Yorkton from 10:30-11 a.m.

September 30 – Walmart, 240 Hamilton Road, Yorkton from 5:30-6 p.m.