Premier vows to eliminate small business tax until July 2022 at Prince Albert campaign stop

Premier Scott Moe promised to that a re-elected Saskatchewan Party government would eliminate the small business tax for nearly two years during a campaign stop in Prince Albert on Saturday.

Moe said the move would provide a combined $189-million in savings to more than 31,000 small businesses, and help business owners recover from the effects of the COVID-19 shutdown.

“We need to prepare ourselves for when we are actually on the backside of this virus, and ensure that our businesses—in particular our small businesses in Saskatchewan—are in healthy financial shape,” Moe said while flanked by a group of local candidates that includes Prince Albert Carlton incumbent MLA Joe Hargrave and Prince Albert Northcote nominee Alanna Ross.

The small business tax rate currently sits at two per cent. If re-elected, Moe said they would retroactively apply the policy so it started on Oct. 1, 2020. On July 1, 2022, the tax rate would be bumped to one per cent, with a return to two per cent scheduled for July 1, 2023.

Moe said the move would provide temporary relief to small businesses, and help the province balance the budget by 2024.

“The announcements that we have put forward this week—and will continue to put forward—are to address affordability for Saskatchewan families and to do what we can to foster the economic recovery here in the province,” Moe said. “We believe that is the ballot question as we move towards the election on Oct. 26: who do you trust to (manage) the economy post-COVID here in Saskatchewan?”

More to come.