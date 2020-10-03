Crook steals poisoned steaks from rural household

RCMP are investigating a break and enter report at a rural residence near the Wingard Ferry road southwest of Prince Albert.

Police say a large number of household items were stolen sometime between Tuesday, Sept. 29 and Friday, Oct. 2. The list of stolen goods includes six steaks taken from a freezer outside the residence. The homeowner says those steaks were poised for use in wild animal control, and could seriously harm or kill someone if consumed.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact Blaine Lake RCMP at 306-497-3600, or submit a tip online at www.saskcrimestoppers.com.

Police do not have a description of the suspect.