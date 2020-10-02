Another 13 cases of COVID-19 reported in Saskatchewan Friday

The province reported another 13 cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

There were six cases reported in Saskatoon, four in the Central East zone and singles cases in the South Central, North East and North Central zones.

There are currently 19 active reported cases in Yorkton. Contact investigations have linked most cases to known clusters within the community. Testing and contact investigations continue and it is anticipated that additional individuals will receive positive test results.

According to the new and Active Case breakdown the North Central Zone, which includes Prince Albert and area, has four active cases in North Central 2. North Central 1, which includes communities such as Christopher Lake, Candle Lake and Meath Park, has three active cases with one more reported today.

Of the 1,940 reported COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan, 147 are considered active.

The recovered number now sits at 1,769 an increase of 10 from Thursday.

The number of deaths from COVID-19 remains at 24.

The most active cases are 62 in the Saskatoon zone and in second place is the Regina zone with 30 active cases, Central East, which includes Yorkton has 29 active cases.

Three people are currently receiving inpatient care in Saskatoon and two are receiving inpatient care in the South West zone and one is in the Regina zone. There are currently no individuals listed in intensive care in the province.

The total number of cases is 1,940. Of those 445 cases are from the south area (224 south west, 202 south central and 19 south east), 399 cases are from the Saskatoon area, 359 cases are from the far north area (350 far north west, zero far north central and nine far north east), 281 cases are from the north area (132 north west, 80 north central and 69 north east), 268 cases are from the central area (176 central west and 92 central east) and 188 cases are from the Regina area.

There are currently 73 cases that are health care workers; however, the source of the infections is not related to their work environments in all instances.

Of the 1,899 cases in the province: 293 cases are related to travel, 954 are community contacts, which includes mass gatherings, 565 have no known exposures and 128 are under investigation by local public health.

The age breakdown shows 333 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, 640 cases are in the 20-39-age range, 594 are in the 40-59-age range, 309 are in the 60-79-age range and 64 are in the 80-plus-age range.

The gender breakdown shows 51 per cent of the cases being females and 49 per cent being males.

Yesterday, 2,280 COVID-19 tests were performed in Saskatchewan. As of today there have been 195,286 COVID-19 tests have been performed in Saskatchewan.

As of September 30 when other provincial and national numbers were available from the Public Health Agency of Canada, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 136,535 people tested per million population. The national rate was 197,478 people tested per million population.

