Chiropractor seeking Ward 2 spot

A Prince Albert chiropractor passionate about Prince Albert wants to be part of the team guiding the city towards its future.

Devin Gorder is one of four nominees running for the Ward 2 seat on city council.

Gorder was born and raised in Prince Albert and returned to the city once he got his chiropractic degree to open Performance Chiropractic Centre. He lives in the ward with his wife and three daughters.

In a bio posted to the city’s website, Gorder says he’s committed to working with ward residents to make sure neighbourhoods and the city work for everyone. He promises to be a proactive and innovative voice to build a brighter future.

“My wife and I were talking about it and I decided I wanted to be part of the city and help strengthen the community,” Gorder said.

“I think Prince Albert is a great place to live and raise a family and I want to be part of council and see how things run and be part of it.”

Gorder said issues he’s heard from constituents include public safety, community planning, policing and the new aquatic and recreation complex planned for the southeast part of town.

“I’m probably the most focused on public safety, community planning, the sports complex and just being the voice for the citizens of Ward 2 and for the city,” he said.

The most common topic brought up by potential voters so far, Gorder said, has been safety. He expects more issues to come to light as the campaign progresses.

Gorder said he’s the best candidate for the ward because of his passion for the city and his desire to build a better future.

“I’m really, really passionate and enthusiastic about this area and the city. I have a young family here and I can’t see us ever leaving here,” Gorder said.

“Ward 2 is a very nice area. There are thriving businesses here, a large draw for activities and the arts, but I think the most important thing, and what will always be the most important thing, is the citizens.”

In addition to Gorder, Ward 2 residents will have incumbent Terra Lennox-Zepp, business manager Dana Dirks and teacher Kim Conarroe to choose from in the Nov. 9 city elections.

Nominations for the city election close on Oct. 7.