Three more council candidates file nomination papers

Three more candidates for the Nov. 9 city election have officially entered the race.

All three mayoral candidates have filed their nomination packages, as Dennis Nowoselsky joined Darryl Hickie and incumbent Greg Dionne as official candidates Thursday.

New candidates have also been nominated in Ward 1 and Ward 2.

Each nominated candidate has a short bio and contact info on the city’s website.

In Ward 1, Daniel Brown is running against incumbent Charlene Miller.

In his bio, Brown says he is running again in the election to be the positive change the ward needs.

His priorities include quarterly meetings with the residents of the ward, working with community partners and having clean sidewalks in the winter “even if that means I have to plow the snow myself.”

Brown says he was born and raised in Prince Albert.

Ward 2 also has a new candidate, with Dana Dirks entering the race.

Dirks says he moved to Prince Albert in 1989 and fell in love with the city and are. He has lived in the ward for over 20 years with his wife and two children.

Dirks has managed businesses since his 20s and continues to do so as an operations manager with Hatchet Lake Economic Development Corporation and Caribou Transport.

He said he wants to see service levels improve in Ward 2 and he wants tax levels managed better.

“I understand the frustration levels of the constituents, and I want to make a difference for you,” Dirks wrote.”

Dirks said he wants to be part of the solution for the city and ward to create a more positive outlook.

The Herald will continue to publish full candidate profiles with all candidates as nominations are announced.

The deadline for nominations is Oct. 7 at 4 p.m.

Officially, there are races in each ward except wards 5 and 8. However, Don Wood has declared his intention to run in Ward 5 against Dennis Ogrodnick. Other candidates, such as Liam Dougherty, who’s running in Ward 7, have also yet to submit their nomination papers.

So far no one has declared their intention to run against Coun. Ted Zurakowski in Ward 8.

Zurakowski was acclaimed in 2016.