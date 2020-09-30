Province reports 14 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday

Health authorities reported 14 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, eight of which were in Saskatoon.

Regina and the Central East Region, which includes Yorkton, Melville and Humboldt, reported two new cases each, while the Central West, Central East and Northeast Regions reported one each.

There are now 139 active cases across the province.

Prince Albert continues to have four active cases, with one patient receiving intensive care. There are no active cases in the rest of the North Central region.

Saskatoon continues to have the highest number of active cases with 68. Regina is second with 30, with the Central East area is third with 22.

There are only two active cases in the entire far north—one in Far Northwest Zone 1 and another in Far Northeast Zone 1.

A total of 1,280 COVID-19 tests were performed across the province on Sept. 29. More than 190,000 people have been tested since the start of the pandemic.

There are 123 confirmed COVID-19 cases still being investigated by local health authorities.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority has warned Saskatchewan residents about potential exposures at three Regina businesses on Sept. 24. Anyone who visited Once Upon a Child from noon until 1 p.m., the A&W Restaurant from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., or Amazing Adventures from 5:45 p.m. to 7 p.m. is asked to self-isolate if they have symptoms of COVID-19, and call HealthLine 811 to arrange for testing if necessary.

The SHA also warned of a potential exposure at the Harbour Landing Co-op in Regina on Sept. 25. Anyone who visited the business between 4:45 p.m. and 5:05 p.m. is asked to self-isolate if they have symptoms and arrange for testing.