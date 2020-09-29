SHA warns of possible exposure to COVID-19 in Yorkton and Regina

On Tuesday afternoon the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) warned residents of potential COVID-19 exposure at various locations in Yorkton and Regina.

The locations included:

Yorkton Home Hardware on Broadway on Sept. 19 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Canadian Tire in Yorkton from 3 p.m. until 4 p.m. on both Sept. 21 and Sept. 25.

Yorkton Hyundai on Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Peavey Mart in Yorkton on Sept. 24 from 4 p.m. until 5 p.m. and Sept. 25 from 3 p.m. until 4 p.m.

The Regina location was Let’s Sushi on Rochdale Boulevard on Sept. 22 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Anyone who was at these locations during this time should self-monitor for 14 days. If you were at these locations and have or had any symptoms of COVID-19, the SHA advises people to self-isolate immediately and call 811 to arrange testing. Symptoms include cold and flu-like symptoms, muscle/joint pain, dizziness, fatigue, nausea/vomiting, diarrhea, difficulty feeding for children, loss of sense of taste or smell, shortness of breath and difficulty breathing.

The SHA sends out public alerts when health officials are uncertain about the number of known close contacts COVID-19 patients had before being tested. In those cases, they notify the community about locations the patient may have visited while infectious.