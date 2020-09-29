Seven cases of COVID-19 reported in the province Tuesday

The province reported another seven cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

There are six new cases in the Regina zone and a single case in the Central East zone.

Of the 1,899 reported COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan, 138 are considered active.

The recovered number now sits at 1,737 an increase of 18 from Monday.

The number of deaths from COVID-19 remains at 24.

According to the new and Active Case breakdown the North Central Zone, which includes Prince Albert and area, has four active cases all located in North Central 2.

The most active cases are 68 in the Saskatoon zone and in second place is the Regina zone with 30 active cases.

Six people are currently receiving inpatient care in Saskatoon and one is receiving inpatient care in both the Regina zone and one in the South West zone. There are currently no individuals listed in intensive care in the province.

The total number of cases is 1,899. Of those 441 cases are from the south area (222 south west, 200 south central and 19 south east), 385 cases are from the Saskatoon area, 359 cases are from the far north area (350 far north west, zero in far north central and nine far north east), 276 cases are from the north area (132 north west, 77 north central and 67 north east), 256 cases are from the central area (175 central west and 81 central east) and 182 cases are from the Regina area

There are currently 73 cases that are health care workers; however, the source of the infections is not related to their work environments in all instances.

Of the 1,899 cases in the province: 286 cases are related to travel, 936 are community contacts, which includes mass gatherings, 555 have no known exposures and 122 are under investigation by local public health.

The age breakdown shows 325 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, 621 cases are in the 20-39-age range, 584 are in the 40-59-age range, 306 are in the 60-79-age range and 63 are in the 80-plus-age range.

The gender breakdown shows 51 per cent of the cases being females and 49 per cent being males.

Yesterday, 1,447 COVID-19 tests were performed in Saskatchewan. As of today there have been 189,515 COVID-19 tests have been performed in Saskatchewan.

As of Sept. 25, when other provincial and national numbers were available from the Public Health Agency of Canada, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 133,440 people tested per million population. The national rate was 192,079 people tested per million population