Province announces investment in RM roads

The province announced on Sept. 23 that road improvements are coming to 55 rural municipalities across Saskatchewan because of $16.5 million in funding from the provincial government’s two-year, $7.5 billion infrastructure stimulus plan.

“Our government’s stimulus plan provides an economic booster shot and contributes significantly toward meeting our Growth Plan goals,” Highways and Infrastructure Minister Greg Ottenbreit said in a release

“Partnerships with our rural communities are key to ensuring our infrastructure can serve our citizens for decades to come. This funding will help get Saskatchewan people working again and ensure our rural communities continue to prosper.”

The funding is part of a three-year plan with the Saskatchewan Association of Rural Municipalities (SARM) to improve 100 rural municipal roads through the Rural Integrated Roads for Growth (RIRG) Program. RIRG assists RMS with costs of building, and upgrading municipal roads, bridges and culverts to support growth.

“Infrastructure is fundamental to the movement of goods and services,” SARM President Ray Orb said. “ Rural Saskatchewan is home to resource based industries and supporting rural municipalities to maintain and build roads will help the economic recovery of the province.”

