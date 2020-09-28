Nominations open in regional RMs and School Divisions

The nomination period in rural municipalities in the area opened last week.

Nominations opened on Tuesday, September 22.

The nomination deadline in all municipalities and school divisions is Wednesday, October 7 at 4 p.m.

The deadline for withdrawal of nominations is Thursday, October 8 at 4 p.m.

A second call for nominations opens Wednesday, October 21.

Election Day is Monday, November 9 with polls open from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m.

In the North East School Division (NESD) incumbents include board chair Luke Perkins, who represents Subdivision 3 which includes Star City, Gronlid and Choiceland, vice-chair Marla Walton who represents the Town of Nipawin, Michael Botterill who represents the Town of Nipawin, Richard Hildebrand who represents Subdivision 6 and Tisdale, Ted Kwiatkowski, who represents Subdivision 5 and Arborfield, Bjorkdale and Porcupine Plain, Lori Kidney who represents Subdivision 4, which is Naicam and Tisdale rural, Linda Erickson, who represents Subdivision 1 which is Hudson Bay and Bob Gagne who represents Subdivision 2 which is White Fox and Carrot River.

In February, the board of the Northeast School Division passed unanimously a motion to reduce the number of board members from 10 to eight, which meant redrawing some electoral boundaries.

Melfort was not represented for much of the last two years as 2019 saw the departure of Todd Goudy (who is now MLA for Melfort), and trustee Randy Arris passed away before Christmas, 2019.

In January the NESD board decided to have Perkins take over the duties as the Melfort representative. The board approved a motion which will temporarily dissolve the Melfort at Large Subdivision, the subdivision will be temporarily transferred to Subdivision 3 represented by Perkins and will be in effect from December 18, 2019 until September 1, 2020. Perkins represents the area of Star City, Gronlid, Choiceland and Reynolds School and added the entire City of Melfort.

Goudy, who was elected as MLA in a by-election in March 2019 after the passing of Kevin Phillips earlier in the year, resigned his school board seat in April 2019 and the NESD board decided that month to leave his seat empty.

Incumbents in the Prince Albert Catholic Division include chair Suzanne Stubbs, vice-chair Albert Provost, Maurice Chalifour, Pat Hordyski and Bill Tomyn. In the Catholic Division there are two vacancies for urban subdivisions.

Nominations for the rural subdivisions in both Prince Albert divisions can be submitted at their education centres for the rural and at Prince Albert City Hall for in city nominations.

Nominations are open for rural Subdivision 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5 in the Saskatchewan Rivers Division and there is a single city subdivision with five board members elected.

Incumbents in the Saskatchewan Rivers School Division include chair Barry Hollick, vice-chair Jaimie Smith-Windsor and trustees Darlene Rowden, John McIvor, Grant Gustafson, Bill Gerow, Michelle Vickers, Arne Lindberg and Bill Yeaman.

Incumbents in the Northern Lights School Division include chair Joey McCallum who represents Area 6, which is Pinehouse and Brabant, vice-chair Lorna Black, who represents Area 4 (Green Lake), second vice-chair Allan Bishoff who represents Area 9 (Cumberland House), Area 1 (Bear Creek and La Loche) trustee Emelien Janvier, Area 2 (Buffalo Narrows and St. George’s Hill) trustee Herb Norton, Area 3 (Cole Bay, Jan’s Bay and Beauval) trustee Joe Daigneault, Area 5 (Uranium City and Stony Rapids) trustee Lillian Laprise, Area 7 (La Ronge, Air Ronge, Weyakwin and Timber Bay) representative Guy Penney and Area 8 (Sandy Bay) trustee Harry A. Morin Jr.

In all rural municipalities the positions of Reeve, Division 1, Division 3 and Division 5 are up for election this cycle.

RM’s in the region include Big River, Birch Hills, Buckland, Canwood, Connaught, Duck Lake, Flett’s Springs, Garden River, Invergordon, Kinistino, Moose Range, Nipawin, Paddockwood, Porcupine, Prince Albert, Shellbrook, St. Louis, Star City, Tisdale, Torch River,

In the RM of Prince Albert spots up for election include Reeve, currently represented by incumbent Eric Schmalz, Division 1 represented by Michael Grassick, Division 3 represented by Barton Franc and Division 5 represented by incumbent Wayne Acorn.

In the RM of Buckland the divisions that are up for grabs this cycle include Division 1 currently represented by Arthur Brandalino, Division 3 represented by Orest Romanchuk, Division 4, which is vacant after the resignation of Don Lavoie, Division 5 represented by Bob From and the Reeve position occupied by Don Fyrk.

Nomination forms are available at RM offices.

-With files from Susan McNeil, Nipawin Journal