Another 14 cases of COVID-19 reported Monday

The province reported another 14 cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

There are seven new cases in the Central East, three each in the Saskatoon and Regina zones and a single case in the Far North West zone.

The case without a location from yesterday has been assigned to the Regina zone.

Of the 1,892 reported COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan, 149 are considered active.

The recovered number now sits at 1,719, an increase of nine from Sunday.

The number of deaths from COVID-19 remains at 24.

According to the new and Active Case breakdown the North Central Zone, which includes Prince Albert and area, has four active cases all located in North Central 2.

The most active cases are 84 in the Saskatoon zone and in second place is the Regina zone with 24 active cases.

Seven people are currently receiving inpatient care in Saskatoon and one is receiving inpatient care in the Regina zone. There are currently no individuals listed in intensive care in the province.

The total number of cases is 1,892. Of those 441 cases are from the south area (222 south west, 200 south central and 19 south east), 385 cases are from the Saskatoon area, 359 cases are from the far north area (350 far north west, zero in far north central and nine far north east), 276 cases are from the north area (132 north west, 77 north central and 67 north east), 255 cases are from the central area (175 central west and 80 central east) and 176 cases are from the Regina area

There are currently 69 cases that are health care workers; however, the source of the infections is not related to their work environments in all instances.

Of the 1,892 cases in the province: 280 cases are related to travel, 938 are community contacts, which includes mass gatherings, 544 have no known exposures and 130 are under investigation by local public health.

The age breakdown shows 324 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, 618 cases are in the 20-39-age range, 582 are in the 40-59-age range, 306 are in the 60-79-age range and 62 are in the 80-plus-age range.

The gender breakdown shows 51 per cent of the cases being females and 49 per cent being males.

Yesterday, 2,236 COVID-19 tests were performed in Saskatchewan. As of today there have been 188,068 COVID-19 tests have been performed in Saskatchewan.

As of September 25 when other provincial and national numbers were available from the Public Health Agency of Canada, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 131,995 people tested per million population. The national rate was 189,355 people tested per million population.