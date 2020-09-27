SHA warns of possible exposure to COVID-19 in Prince Albert and Saskatoon

On Sunday afternoon the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) warned residents of potential COVID-19 exposure at various locations in Prince Albert and Saskatoon.

The locations in Prince Albert include:

The Real Canadian Superstore, 591-15 St. E. on Sept. 10 from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. and Sept. 21, 2020 from 4 to 5 p.m., Science Fiction Pizza, 631 Branion Dr. on Sept. 14, from 5:15 to 5:30 p.m., Shoppers Drug Mart Cornerstone, #230 800 15 St. E. on Sept. 15 from 8 to 8:30 p.m., Sept. 17, from 4:15 to 4:45 p.m. and Sept. 23, 2020, from 4:15 to 4:45 p.m., Lakeland Hyundai, 330-38 St. E. on Sept. 17 from 4:30 to 5 ​p.m., Value Village, #380 – 800 15th St. E. on Sept. 21 from 2 to 8 p.m. and Prairie Mobile, #915-801-15th St. E. on Sept. 21, 2020, from 4:30 to 5 p.m.

In Saskatoon the location is the Dakota Dunes Casino on Sept. 17 from 8 p.m. until 11 p.m.

Anyone who was at these locations during this time should self-monitor for 14 days. If you were at these locations and have or had any symptoms of COVID-19, the SHA advises people to self-isolate immediately and call 811 to arrange testing. Symptoms include cold and flu-like symptoms, muscle/joint pain, dizziness, fatigue, nausea/vomiting, diarrhea, difficulty feeding for children, loss of sense of taste or smell, shortness of breath and difficulty breathing.

The SHA sends out public alerts when health officials are uncertain about the number of known close contacts COVID-19 patients had before being tested. In those cases, they notify the community about locations the patient may have visited while infectious.