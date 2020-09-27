Another 15 cases of COVID-19 reported Sunday

The province reported another 15 cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.

There are eight new cases in the Central East, four in Regina and single cases in the North Central and Saskatoon zones. There is one case with a pending location.

Of the 1,878 reported COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan, 144 are considered active.

The recovered number now sits at 1,710, an increase of five from Saturday.

The number of deaths from COVID-19 remains at 24.

According to the new and Active Case breakdown the North Central Zone, which includes Prince Albert and area, has four active cases all located in North Central 2 after another case was reported today.

The most active cases are 84 in the Saskatoon zone, while the Regina zone has the second most active cases with 23.

Seven people are currently receiving inpatient care in Saskatoon and one is receiving inpatient care in the Regina zone. There are currently no individuals listed in intensive care in the province.

The total number of cases is 1,878. Of those 441 cases are from the south area (222 south west, 200 south central and 19 south east), 382 cases are from the Saskatoon area, 358 cases are from the far north area (349 far north west, zero far north central and nine far north east), 276 cases are from the north area (132 north west, 77 north central and 67 north east), 248 cases are from the central area (175 central west and 73 central east) and 172 cases are from the Regina area. One case still has a pending location.

There are currently 69 cases that are health care workers; however, the source of the infections is not related to their work environments in all instances.

Of the 1,878 cases in the province: 279 cases are related to travel, 932 are community contacts, which includes mass gatherings, 535 have no known exposures and 132 are under investigation by local public health.

The age breakdown shows 322 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, 610 cases are in the 20-39-age range, 580 are in the 40-59-age range, 304 are in the 60-79-age range and 62 are in the 80-plus-age range.

The gender breakdown shows 51 per cent of the cases being females and 49 per cent being males.

Yesterday, 2,616 COVID-19 tests were performed in Saskatchewan, which was down from the record-total of 2,984 that occurred Friday.

As of Sunday, 185,832 COVID-19 tests have been performed in Saskatchewan.

As of September 25, when other provincial and national numbers were available from the Public Health Agency of Canada, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 130,260 people tested per million population. The national rate was 187,539 people tested per million population.

Cases Identified in Yorkton possibly linked to schools



The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is working with a Yorkton business and the Good Spirit School Division to investigate a cluster of students who have tested positive in the Yorkton Regional High School.

While investigations are ongoing, at this time there is no indication that transmission happened within the school setting.



According to the province the school division will be communicating to parents later today.



If an outbreak is declared, all parents of that school will receive notification and the declaration will be posted to www.saskatchewan.ca/COVID-19-Latest-Updates.



If two or more people test positive for COVID-19, and are all linked to a specific school setting within a specified time period, an outbreak is declared for that school.

SHA warns of possible exposure to COVID-19 in Regina and Saskatoon

On Sunday morning the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) warned residents of potential COVID-19 exposure at various locations in Regina.

The two locations were Western Pizza on Avonhurst Drive on Sept. 17 and 18 between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. and the Superstore at Golden Mile from noon until 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 21.

Earlier on Saturday evening the SHA warned residents of potential COVID-19 exposure at various locations in Saskatoon.

The three locations were the Walmart Supercentre on Betts Avenue on Sept. 19 between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m., the Market Mall location of Planet Fitness between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Sept. 22 and the KFC on McOrmond Drive between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Sept. 23.

Anyone who was at these locations during this time should self-monitor for 14 days. If you were at these locations and have or had any symptoms of COVID-19, the SHA advises people to self-isolate immediately and call 811 to arrange testing. Symptoms include cold and flu-like symptoms, muscle/joint pain, dizziness, fatigue, nausea/vomiting, diarrhea, difficulty feeding for children, loss of sense of taste or smell, shortness of breath and difficulty breathing.

The SHA sends out public alerts when health officials are uncertain about the number of known close contacts COVID-19 patients had before being tested. In those cases, they notify the community about locations the patient may have visited while infectious.