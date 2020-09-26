Record day for COVID-19 testing on Friday in province

Yesterday, 2,984 COVID-19 tests were performed in Saskatchewan. That was the highest daily number of tests performed to date. The previous highest was 2,873 tests performed on September 18.

The province also reported another 19 cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

There are 15 new cases in Saskatoon and a pair of reported cases in both Regina and the Central East zones.

As of today there have been 183,216 COVID-19 tests have been performed in Saskatchewan.

Two cases that were previously reported have been removed as the individuals were deemed to not be residents of the province.

Of the 15 new cases reported today in the Saskatoon zone, thirteen are linked to known cases or events. Public health investigations are underway to determine the source of the remaining two cases.

Of the 1,863 reported COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan, 134 are considered active.

The recovered number now sits at 1,705, an increase of six from Friday.

The number of deaths from COVID-19 remains at 24.

According to the new and Active Case breakdown the North Central Zone, which includes Prince Albert and area, has three active cases all located in North Central 2 after three cases were initially reported yesterday.

The most active cases are 83 in the Saskatoon zone and in second place is the Regina zone with 19 active cases.

Seven people are currently receiving inpatient care in Saskatoon and one is receiving inpatient care in the South Central zone. There are currently no individuals listed in intensive care in the province.

The total number of cases is 1,863. Of those 441 cases are from the south area (222 south west, 200 south central and 19 south east), 381 cases are from the Saskatoon area, 358 cases are from the far north area (349 far north west, zero far north central and nine far north east), 275 cases are from the north area (132 north west, 76 north central and 67 north east), 240 cases are from the central area (175 central west and 65 central east) and 168 cases are from the Regina area.

There are currently 69 cases that are health care workers; however, the source of the infections is not related to their work environments in all instances.

Of the 1,863 cases in the province: 279 cases are related to travel, 931 are community contacts, which includes mass gatherings, 534 have no known exposures and 119 are under investigation by local public health.

The age breakdown shows 318 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, 603 cases are in the 20-39-age range, 577 are in the 40-59-age range, 303 are in the 60-79-age range and 62 are in the 80-plus-age range.

The gender breakdown shows 51 per cent of the cases being females and 49 per cent being males.

As of September 22 when other provincial and national numbers were available from the Public Health Agency of Canada, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 128,240 people tested per million population. The national rate was 185,671 people tested per million population.