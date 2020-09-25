Sterilization device demonstration shows an efficient way to clean

A way to sterilize items in an efficient way is important in the COVID-19 pandemic. On Friday morning at the Wahpeton Communiplex north of Prince Albert there was a demonstration of a sterilization unit developed by an Alberta engineer.

Brent Habetler of Lloydminster was demonstrating his device for use at the complex, which includes the school and Band Office in the First Nation.

“We have someone that is interested, they want to potentially use it. So we are bringing it out here to give a demonstration,” Habetler said.

“We have already sold the unit to First Nations out here for one of the schools up north.”

He officially released information about the device in May in Alberta and it has been approved by the National Research Council (NRC).

“We sold a bunch of units but we had to go through rigorous extra testing to get it to the point where the National Research Council of Canada would say that it is good for all purposes,” he explained.

The NRC endorsed it after it met all of their testing requirements and it can now be sold overseas or to any organization.

“We are just starting to pick up some government contracts. What we are trying to do is, instead of the government getting all of the units that we can build, we would like to get them out to the schools and to everybody that actually needs it,” Habetler said.

The device has been proven to destroy the proteins that contain virus particles.

After receiving some information from a friend at Boston University that Hydrogen Peroxide vapour is effective to kill the proteins, Habetler he began to research. He works as an inspection engineer in the oil field and his friend at Boston University felt he could build a device because of the skills he has.

“With the journal we went to develop the method, the safest method is to use that amount of Hydrogen Peroxide and try and turn it to vapour without heating it. So we used ultrasound technology to turn it to vapour … because it has got a low explosive limit and it likes to blow up at lower temperatures,” Habetler said.

The testing showed that the device was effective on N95 masks after 1,000 cycles of the device with 100 per cent effectiveness.

After working with the prototype further, they discovered that volumes could be changed for larger basin-sized versions that could be sold to schools.

“It will fit basketballs, volleyballs, baseballs, all of the sporting equipment so that they can go from one class, they can all play their sports and have contact with everything and put it in the unit, sterilize it for the next class and lower and mitigate the risks,” he explained.

After receiving the NRC approval, it can now sterilize full-face shields, jewelry, pens and pencils.

“You can put in casino chips, I have got SIGA casinos are buying a few units. Because vapour goes 100 per cent through fiber all you have to do is simply lay a cloth in here and put all of the chips evenly spaced and lay another cloth over top it will 100 per cent sterilize all of the chips,” he said.

The device takes 10 minutes to sterilize whatever is in it and is less expensive than other devices. It also runs on a regular plug unlike other devices that require a new breaker be installed.

“It is also very affordable for cost of electricity. You can use 29 per cent Hydrogen Peroxide, which gives you the fastest sterilization. You can drop it down to nine per cent and you can run it over 17 minutes for nine per cent so you are not handling the very potent chemical,” he explained.

The potent chemical can burn the hand — as evidenced by a scar on Habetler’s hand from some chemical that burned through a glove.

“Because it is a vapour, all of the drops settle to the bottom. Our other units we have actual drains built in so you can just pour water in and just flush it and not handle it.”

Ten liters of Hydrogen Peroxide can possibly run for an entire year, according to Habetler.

“When I was developing it on the electrical side, I made sure that the components I was using could get the amount of electricity to as low as possible. The volume, we figured out how much vapour our units can create in total and we could fill this whole room with the vapour that the unit can make,”

He paid a lab technician for a month to complete the rigorous testing on the prototype.

“We sell for basically about $35,000 less than our competitor per unit. We don’t make very much money on this what we are trying to do is try to get it out to the public who needs it. Because we are, right now, at an all-time low for people’s finances. Why would we try to sell for $40,000 when we can make $200 off of it and get it out there for people that need it?”