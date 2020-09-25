Potential COVID-19 exposure at several P.A. businesses after 3 new cases reported in city

The Saskatchewan Health Authority is alerting the public of potential exposure to COVID-19 at several Prince Albert businesses––On Friday, the government reported three new cases in the city.

People who have tested positive for the virus visited the following while likely infectious:

Kal Tire, located at 300 38 th St. E, on Sept. 18 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.

St. E, on Sept. 18 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Shaw, located at 2990 Second Ave. W, on Sept. 18 from 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Vu’s Garden Restaurant, located at 2805 Sixth Ave. E, on Sept. 18 from 12 to 12:30 p.m.

Canaba Cannabis, located at 3332 Second Ave W, on Sept. 18 from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.

Lake Country Co-op Gas Bar, located at 801 15 th St. E, on Sept. 18 from 3 to 3:30 p.m.

St. E, on Sept. 18 from 3 to 3:30 p.m. Harold’s Family Foods, located at 200 28 th St. E, on Sept. 21 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

St. E, on Sept. 21 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Source for Sports, located at 365 Marquis Rd. W, on Sept. 21 from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.

Walmart, located at 800 15 th St. E, on Sept. 21 from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.

St. E, on Sept. 21 from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Real Canadian Superstore, located at 591 15th St. E, on Sept. 21 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Public health officials ask anyone who was at these businesses during the listed times to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19.

Symptoms include fever, cough, headache, muscle and/or joint aches and pains, sore throat, chills, runny nose, nasal congestion, conjunctivitis, dizziness, fatigue, nausea/vomiting, diarrhea, loss of appetite (difficulty feeding for children), loss of sense of taste or smell, shortness of breath and difficulty breathing.

Anyone who has recently had or currently has symptoms is asked to immediately self-isolate and call HealthLine 811 to arrange testing.

The three Prince Albert cases were among 11 new cases reported on Friday. Others were in the North West (one), Saskatoon (three), Central East (one), Regina (one) and South East (one) areas. The location of one case is pending.

Of the 1,846 reported cases since the beginning of the pandemic, 123 are considered active. Saskatoon has 69 active cases and Regina has 19.

A total of 1,699 people have recovered.

Eight people with COVID-19 are in hospital. All are receiving inpatient care, seven in Saskatoon and one in the South Central region.

On Thursday, 1,742 COVID-19 tests were performed in the province. So far, 180,232 have been performed in Saskatchewan.

Guidance now available for fall season

The Re-Open Saskatchewan plan now includes COVID-19 guidance for the fall season—This includes guidance for Halloween, Remembrance Day, Thanksgiving and other fall suppers.

Businesses and other event organizers are asked to review the plan for updates.

Guidelines include no self-serve or buffet-style meals, as well as not sharing meals with people outside of your household or extended household. Potlucks are also discouraged.

Halloween guidelines including using tongs to hand out candy and only handing out wrapped treats. No direct contact should occur between trick-or-treaters and people handing out candy.

To view the full list of guidelines, visit saskatchewan.ca/re-open.