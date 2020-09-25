Police seeking information about alleged attempted murder

The Prince Albert Police Service is seeking the public’s help for an alleged attempted murder investigation.

At about 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, police responded to a home on the 400 block of 12th Street East for a report of an injured man. Officers found a 19-year-old suffering from serious, life-threatening injuries.

Parkland Ambulance transported the man to Victoria Hospital. STARS Air Ambulance then transported him to Saskatoon’s Royal University Hospital.

Patrol, Criminal Investigations and Forensic Identification Units are investigating.

The police service is asking residents on the 300 to 500 blocks of 11th, 12th, and 13th Street East to check their surveillance cameras for suspicious activity between 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Prince Albert Police Service at 306-953-4222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.