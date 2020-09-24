Sask Polytech partners to offer boot camps in tech

Lighthouse Labs and Saskatchewan Polytechnic, with the assistance of Innovation Saskatchewan, have entered into a partnership that will benefit Saskatchewan’s technology sector.

Sask Polytech will offer Lighthouse Labs’ boot camps and introductory programming designed to launch and advance students’ careers through coding and data education. The technology sector in Saskatchewan is developing rapidly and this collaboration will ensure students develop the digital skills required to meet province’s labour market demands and continued growth of the tech sector.

“We are grateful for tech visionaries like Innovation Saskatchewan who saw the benefits of connecting our talented group of instructors and mentors with the forward-thinking team at Sask Polytech,” Jeremy Shaki, founder of Lighthouse Labs, said.

“Our combined goal is to drive innovation in the province, and provide a pool of junior web developers and data scientists for Saskatchewan to help meet the growing need for tech talent at local companies.”

“Tech talent is vital for Saskatchewan’s economy. We are very excited for Sask Polytech’s new partnership with Lighthouse Labs to help people pivot or reskill for careers in Saskatchewan’s growing tech sector,” Sask Polytech president and CEO Dr. Larry Rosia said.

“This exciting collaboration is providing workers facing economic uncertainty with a path to acquire skills for rewarding careers in tech.”

Innovation Saskatchewan promotes opportunities for Saskatchewan technology companies through various methods.

According to the release their success connecting Lighthouse Labs with Sask Polytech, which prepares students to enter the workforce with hands-on, applied learning and research, is a win for students and the technology sector in the province.

“Developing Saskatchewan’s labour force and tripling the growth of our technology sector are key Growth Plan priorities,” Minister of Advanced Education, and the Minister Responsible for Innovation Saskatchewan, Tina Beaudry-Mellor said.

“Supporting the growth of our province’s technology sector and ensuring it can continue to compete will help us build a strong economy and achieve our goal of creating 100,000 more jobs by 2030.”

Lighthouse Labs and Sask Polytechnic will offer 12-week boot camp courses and six-week introductory programs in web development, data science and data analytics. The admission process for Lighthouse Labs programs is unique; learners have to complete a technical skills test and interview to see if they qualify for the intensive and immersive boot camp. No prior experience is needed for the introductory, part-time programs. Both the boot camps and introductory programs include support from industry professionals, real-world collaboration tools and a certificate of completion.

Lighthouse Labs was created in 2013 by a team of developers with a passion for code, mentorship and education. Since then, Lighthouse Labs introduced more than 20,000 Canadians to new digital and data skills and helped over 1,500 graduates begin new careers. Lighthouse Lab’s mission is to efficiently prepare the workforce with skills to success in roles that leverage data and technology.

Lighthouse Labs helps Canadians to advance, launch and re-launch their careers through coding and data education. With the support of a team of instructors and mentors, students learn to translate concepts, break down problems, and continue learning on the job. With 95 per cent of grads hired within 180 days, Lighthouse Labs alumni are able to find meaningful careers in an increasingly tech-focused job landscape.

Saskatchewan Polytechnic serves students through applied learning opportunities at campuses in Prince Albert, Moose Jaw, Regina and Saskatoon, as well as through extensive distance education opportunities.