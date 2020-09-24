Possible COVID-19 exposure at Prince Albert business

On Thursday, the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) warned residents of potential COVID-19 exposure at the Value Village on 15th Street in Prince Albert.

According to the alert, an individual who was at the business has tested positive for COVID-19. The individual was at the business on Sept. 17, 18 and 19 between 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Anyone who was at these locations during this time should self-monitor for 14 days. If you were at these locations and have or had any symptoms of COVID-19, the SHA advises people to self-isolate immediately and call 811 to arrange testing. Symptoms include cold and flu-like symptoms, muscle/joint pain, dizziness, fatigue, nausea/vomiting, diarrhea, difficulty feeding for children, loss of sense of taste or smell, shortness of breath and difficulty breathing.

The SHA sends out public alerts when health officials are uncertain about the number of known close contacts COVID-19 patients had before being tested. In those cases, they notify the community about locations the patient may have visited while infectious.