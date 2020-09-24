Phelps and Zaba to square off in Men’s Lobstick final

Brad Phelps of Saskatoon and Tyler Zaba of Regina will be looking to capture the championship flight title at the Men’s Lobstick on Friday, as they will tee-off for the title at 10:10 a.m. at the Waskesiu Golf Course.

Phelps, who entered the event as the seventh seed following Monday’s qualifying round, reached the final with a win over third ranked Shaun Dunphy of Saskatoon on Thursday.

This is the second straight tournament that he’s contended in at Waskesiu, as he was the runner-up to Medicine Hat’s Warren Gnam at the Senior Lobstick earlier this month.

The fourth-ranked Zaba, who was the runner-up to Danny Klughart of Prince Albert in the 2013 event, brought a halt to the impressive run of Regina’s Jason Galon in his semifinal match.

Galon, who was the sixteenth and final golfer to make the championship flight, had previously defeated defending champion Klughart and multi-time Senior Lobstick winner Colin Coben.

Friday’s other finals are as follows: