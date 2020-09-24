Phelps and Zaba to square off in Men’s Lobstick final

Brad Phelps of Saskatoon and Tyler Zaba of Regina will be looking to capture the championship flight title at the Men’s Lobstick on Friday, as they will tee-off for the title at 10:10 a.m. at the Waskesiu Golf Course.
Phelps, who entered the event as the seventh seed following Monday’s qualifying round, reached the final with a win over third ranked Shaun Dunphy of Saskatoon on Thursday.
This is the second straight tournament that he’s contended in at Waskesiu, as he was the runner-up to Medicine Hat’s Warren Gnam at the Senior Lobstick earlier this month.
The fourth-ranked Zaba, who was the runner-up to Danny Klughart of Prince Albert in the 2013 event, brought a halt to the impressive run of Regina’s Jason Galon in his semifinal match.
Galon, who was the sixteenth and final golfer to make the championship flight, had previously defeated defending champion Klughart and multi-time Senior Lobstick winner Colin Coben.
Friday’s other finals are as follows:
- Championship Flight Consolation: Warren Gnam vs. Chris Reid
- First Flight: Andrew Zaba vs. Jeff Whitfield
- First Flight Consolation: Ken Gordon vs. Tanner Olsen
- Second Flight: Doug Braaten vs. Daryl Czuy
- Second Flight Consolation: Derek Chantler vs. Martin Ring
- Third Flight: Brian Topp vs. John Foster
- Third Flight Consolation: Max Coben vs. Brad Griffin
- Fourth Flight: Ian Harnett vs. CJ Gavlas
- Fourth Flight Consolation: Luke Strueby vs. Ryan Timmerman
- Fifth Flight: Bentley Coben vs. Ron Harris
- Fifth Flight Consolation: Tanner Schultz vs. Ben Leier
- Sixth Flight: Ron Berezowski vs. John Ross
- Sixth Flight Consolation: Regan Emmons vs. Pat Boehm