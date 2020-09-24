Misinformation exists during return to school

Since the beginning of the new school year on September 8 there has been some misinformation that occurred on social media about who is contacted when a student shows symptoms of COVID-19.

The mistaken belief was that the schools in the Saskatchewan Rivers School Division contacted agencies such as public health or social services if this was the case.

“I want to make sure parents know we have procedures in place and if children become sick at school we will contact the parent,” Saskatchewan Rivers School Division director of education Robert Bratvold said.

Schools will not be informing any agencies but will contact the parent or guardian directly to pick up the child.

Bratvold explained that schools in the division have proven procedures in place to ensure that children with COVID-19 symptoms are cared for safely in the school while parents are contacted and come to pick up their child.

Since school began, parents have been supportive and understood the situation and challenges. In every case when there is a student who is showing symptoms of COVID-19 the parents have been contacted. There have not been any confirmed positive tests in any Prince Albert schools.