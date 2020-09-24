Five more cases of COVID-19 reported on Thursday

The province reported another five cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

There are two new cases in Saskatoon and single cases reported in the Central West, Regina and South Central Zones.

Of the to 1,835 reported COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan, 130 are considered active.

As the number of active cases in communal living settings is again very low, as of Wednesday it will no longer be reported separately unless the number of active cases in these settings rises above 20.

As of Tuesday there have been 19 cases linked to the cluster at Brandt Industries in Saskatoon but no more were reported on Wednesday.

The recovered number now sits at 1,681, an increase of eight from Wednesday.

The number of deaths from COVID-19 remains at 24.

According to the new and Active Case breakdown the North Central Zone, which includes Prince Albert and area, has no active cases.

The most active cases are 75 in the Saskatoon zone and in second place is the Regina zone with 26 active cases.

Seven people are currently receiving inpatient care in Saskatoon and one is receiving inpatient care in the South Central zone. There are currently no individuals listed in intensive care in the province.

The total number of cases is 1,835. Of those 440 cases are from the south area (222 south west, 200 south central and 18 south east), 363 cases are from the Saskatoon area, 358 cases are from the far north area (349 far north west, zero far north central and nine far north east), 271 cases are from the north area (131 north west, 73 north central and 67 north east), 237 cases are from the central area (175 central west and 62 central east) and 166 cases are from the Regina area.

There are currently 69 cases that are health care workers; however, the source of the infections is not related to their work environments in all instances.

Of the 1,835 cases in the province: 277 cases are related to travel, 906 are community contacts, which includes mass gatherings, 533 have no known exposures and 119 are under investigation by local public health.

The age breakdown shows 308 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, 597 cases are in the 20-39-age range, 567 are in the 40-59-age range, 301 are in the 60-79-age range and 62 are in the 80-plus-age range.

The gender breakdown shows 51 per cent of the cases being females and 49 per cent being males.

As of September 24, 178,490 COVID-19 tests have been performed in the province an increase of 1,578 over yesterday.

As of September 22 when other provincial and national numbers were available from the Public Health Agency of Canada, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 126,072 people tested per million population. The national rate was 181,798 people tested per million population.

SHA warns of possible exposure to COVID-19 in Regina

On Wednesday evening the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) warned residents of potential COVID-19 exposure in Regina

According to the alert individuals who were at a pair of locations in Regina have tested positive for COVID-19. The two locations were the Meridian Hotel construction site in Harbour Landing from Sept. 14 to Sept. 18 from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. each day and the Superstore located on Rochdale Boulevard on Sept. 18 from 4 p.m. until 4:45 p.m.

Anyone who was at these locations during this time should self-monitor for 14 days. If you were at these locations and have or had any symptoms of COVID-19, the SHA advises people to self-isolate immediately and call 811 to arrange testing. Symptoms include cold and flu-like symptoms, muscle/joint pain, dizziness, fatigue, nausea/vomiting, diarrhea, difficulty feeding for children, loss of sense of taste or smell, shortness of breath and difficulty breathing.

The SHA sends out public alerts when health officials are uncertain about the number of known close contacts COVID-19 patients had before being tested. In those cases, they notify the community about locations the patient may have visited while infectious.