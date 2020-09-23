Six new cases of COVID-19 reported Wednesday

The province reported another six cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

There are three new cases in the Regina zone, two in the Saskatoon zone and one in the Central West.

As of Tuesday there have been 19 cases linked to the cluster at Brandt Industries in Saskatoon, but no more were reported on Wednesday.

Of the to 1,830 reported COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan, 130 are considered active,.

As the number of active cases in communal living settings is again very low, it will no longer be reported separately unless the number of active cases in these settings rises above 20.

The recovered number now sits at 1,673, an increase of nine from Tuesday.

The number of deaths from COVID-19 remains at 24.

According to the new and Active Case breakdown the North Central Zone, which includes Prince Albert and area, has no active cases.

The most active cases are 78 in the Saskatoon zone and in second place is the Regina zone with 26 active cases.

Seven people are currently receiving inpatient care in Saskatoon and one is receiving inpatient care in the South Central zone. There is currently one individual in intensive care in Saskatoon.

The total number of cases is 1,830. Of those 439 cases are from the south area (222 south west, 199 south central and 18 south east), 361 cases are from the Saskatoon area, 358 cases are from the far north area (349 far north west, 0 far north central and nine far north east), 271 cases are from the north area (131 north west, 73 north central and 67 north east), 236 cases are from the central area (174 central west and 62 central east) and 165 cases are from the Regina area.

There are currently 69 cases that are health care workers; however, the source of the infections is not related to their work environments in all instances.

Of the 1,830 cases in the province: 276 cases are related to travel, 901 are community contacts, which includes mass gatherings, 532 have no known exposures and 121 are under investigation by local public health.

The age breakdown shows 306 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, 596 cases are in the 20-39-age range, 566 are in the 40-59-age range, 301 are in the 60-79-age range and 61are in the 80-plus-age range.

The gender breakdown shows 51 per cent of the cases being females and 49 per cent being males.

As of September 23, 176,912 COVID-19 tests have been performed in the province an increase of 1,507 over yesterday.

As of September 21 when other provincial and national numbers were available from the Public Health Agency of Canada, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 125,064 people tested per million population. The national rate was 180,024 people tested per million population.