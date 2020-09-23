Semifinals set at Men’s Lobstick

Four golfers remain in the hunt to win the championship flight at the 2020 Men’s Lobstick tournament following Wednesday’s quarter-final round at the Waskeisu Golf Course.

After stunning low qualifier and defending tournament champion Danny Klughart on Tuesday, Regina’s Jason Galon pulled off another upset as he defeated multi-time Senior Lobstick champion Colin Coben of Delisle.

Galon, who was the 16th and final seed in the bracket, will take on fourth-ranked Tyler Zaba of Regina in the semifinal round on Thursday.

Zaba advanced with a win over 12th seeded Shawn Strealu of Martensville in his quarter-final match.

The other semifinal contest is an all-Saskatoon affair as seventh ranked Brad Phelps will square off with third seeded Shaun Dunphy.

Phelps, who finished in second place at the Senior Lobstick earlier this month, knocked off second ranked Trevor Bloom of Kelowna on Wednesday.

Dunphy reached the final four by defeating Regina’s Ron Swan, who was the 11th seed.

Meanwhile, Klughart’s week came to an end on Wednesday as he lost his championship consolation flight quarter-final matchup to Saskatoon’s Mike Smith.

The tournament runs until Friday.