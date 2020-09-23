Abandoned barnyard fire under investigation by RCMP

RCMP say arson may have been a factor in a fire that occurred at an abandoned farmyard west of Humboldt at around 7:30 a.m. on Sept. 17.

The fire started in a multi-level barn, then spread to four nearby grain bins. No one was injured as a result of the fires, but all five structures were lost. The abandoned yard is located at the junction of Highway 5 and the Carmel Grid.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Humboldt RCMP at 306-682-2535, or Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be submitted online at www.saskcrimestoppers.com.