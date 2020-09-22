Police issue 75 speeding tickets in school zones as part of week-long blitz

The Prince Albert Police Service issued 75 tickets for speeding in school zones within the first week of students returning to the classroom.

The enforcement was part of a traffic safety blitz that took place between Sept. 8 and 16.

Several drivers were also warned not to make U-Turns in school zones, which is now prohibited after changes to the city’s traffic bylaw.

U-Turns are not permitted in school zones in Prince Albert school zones from Monday to Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The speed limit in school zones is 30 km/hr.