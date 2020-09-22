Defending champion Klughart upset in opening round of Men’s Lobstick

There will be a new champion at the Men’s Lobstick tournament at the Waskesiu Golf Course.

In one of the more shocking results in recent memory at the event, defending champion and low qualifier Danny Klughart of Prince Albert lost his opening round match to 16th seeded Jason Galon of Regina.

Klughart, who had also won the match play tournament in 2013 and 2017, had earned the top seed after shooting a one-under-par round of 69 in Monday’s qualifying round.

With the win, Galon advanced to Wednesday’s quarter-final and will take on the eighth seeded Colin Coben.

Klughart’s week isn’t over, however, as he drops into the championship consolation flight and will play Mike Smith in the quarter-final.

There were two other upsets in the opening round of the championship flight on Tuesday.

Fifth ranked Warren Gnam, who won the Senior Lobstick earlier this month, fell to 12th ranked Shawn Strelau and sixth-seeded Chris Reid dropped his match to 11th seeded Ron Swan.

Swan will face third-ranked Shaun Dunphy in the quarter-final round, while Strelau is matched up against fourth-seeded Tyler Zaba.

Wednesday’s other contest in the championship flight will see second-seeded Trevor Bloom take on seventh-ranked Brad Phelps.

In other news, Jerry Christiansen edged out Klughart by a single shot to win the men’s open title on Monday.

Bloom, Zaba and Gnam rounded out the top five.