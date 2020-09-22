Council extends city manager’s contract until end of 2022

Prince Albert city council voted to extend the contract of City Manager Jim Toye for an extra year and a half at Monday’s council meeting.

Toye’s contract was set to expire on May 1, 2021, but council approved a new contract that extends his role until Dec. 31, 2022. The extended contract does not include an increase in salary or benefits.

“This is a thank you for the loyal work that (he’s) done for the eight years that he’s been here,” Mayor Greg Dionne said after the vote.

Toye said he’s proud of his work in Prince Albert, and thankful for the opportunity to keep working here, especially with a number of major infrastructure projects on the horizon.

“I’m very proud that (council) sees something in me so that I can continue in my position as City Manager for the City of Prince Albert,” Toye said in an interview on Tuesday. “It’s a job I’ve been doing for seven years or so, and I’m looking forward to another year and a half…. I’m truly blest to be able to have the position for a longer period of time.”

Toye’s new contract passed by a slim 5-4 margin at Monday’s meeting. The councillors who voted against the decision said the next council will have to work with the City Manager, and they should be the ones to vote on an extension.

“The report does state that the current contract goes to May 2021, so we’re not looking at any urgency right now,” Coun. Terra Lennox-Zepp said. “There is time.”

“I don’t think the City Manager is rushing into retirement at this point,” Coun. Evert Botha added. “I think really this is something we should leave for the next council to decide.”

The Prince Albert City Manager’s salary is currently set at $213,206.