Another 10 cases of COVID-19 reported Tuesday

The province reported another 10 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

There are six new cases in the Saskatoon zone, two new cases in the Regina zone and single cases in the Far North East and Central West.

Two of the new cases reported today in the Saskatoon area are associated with the workplace outbreak previously identified at Brandt Industries. As of Tuesday there have been 19 cases linked to this cluster.

The latest confirmed cases are from testing completed on close contacts of the employees and are not occurring in the workplace itself.

Of the 1,824 reported COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan, 146 are considered active.

Investigations completed thus far have found that 24 of the 146 current active cases are from communal living settings.

The recovered number now sits at 1,654.

The number of deaths from COVID-19 remains at 24.

According to the new and Active Case breakdown, Prince Albert—the North Central 2 zone—currently has no active cases.

North Central 1, which includes communities such as Christopher Lake, Candle Lake and Meath Park, has no active cases. North Central 3, consisting of communities south of the city, also has no active cases.

The most active cases are 81 in the Saskatoon zone and in second place is the Regina zone with 24 active cases and the Central West is third with 16 cases.

Seven people are currently receiving inpatient care in Saskatoon and one is receiving inpatient care in Regina. There is currently one individual in intensive care in Saskatoon.

The total number of cases is 1,824. Of those 439 cases are from the south area (222 south west, 199 south central and 18 south east), 359 cases are from the Saskatoon area, 358 cases are from the far north area (349 far north west, 0 far north central and nine far north east), 271 cases are from the north area (131 north west, 73 north central and 67 north east), 235 cases are from the central area (173 central west, 62 central east) and 162 cases are from the Regina area.

There are currently 69 cases that are health care workers; however, the source of the infections is not related to their work environments in all instances.

Of the 1,824 cases in the province: 271 cases are related to travel, 894 are community contacts, which includes mass gatherings, 528 have no known exposures and 131 are under investigation by local public health.

The age breakdown shows 306 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, 595 cases are in the 20-39-age range, 562 are in the 40-59-age range, 300 are in the 60-79-age range and61are in the 80-plus-age range.

The gender breakdown shows 51 per cent of the cases being females and 49 per cent being males.

As of Sept. 22, 175,405 COVID-19 tests have been performed in the province an increase of 1,641 over yesterday.

As of Sept. 20, when other provincial and national numbers were available from the Public Health Agency of Canada, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 123,972 people tested per million population. The national rate was 178,204 people tested per million population.