Sask. sees 7 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday

The provincial government reported seven new cases of COVID-19 and two more recoveries on Monday.

The new cases are located in the Saskatoon (five), Regina (one) and South East (one) zones. Three of the Saskatoon cases are associated with an outbreak at Brandt Industries; in total, 17 cases have been linked to the outbreak.

A case reported on Sunday that had a pending location was designated to Saskatoon.

Of the 1,814 reported cases since the beginning of the pandemic, 145 are considered active. A total of 1,645 people have recovered.

Investigations thus far have found that 27 of the 145 active cases are located in communal living settings.

Prince Albert, the North Central 2 zone, has one active case.

Ten people with COVID-19 are in hospital. Nine people are receiving inpatient care, seven in Saskatoon, one in Regina and one in the South Central zone. One person is in intensive care in Saskatoon.

On Sunday, 1,819 COVID-19 tests were performed in Saskatchewan, bringing that total to 173,764.