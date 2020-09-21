Nominations open in local RMs and School Divisions

The nomination period in rural municipalities in the Prince Albert area and the Saskatchewan Rivers and Prince Albert Catholic School Divisions open on Monday, September 21.

The nomination deadline in all municipalities and school divisions is Wednesday, October 7 at 4 p.m.

The deadline for withdrawal of nominations is Thursday, October 8 at 4 p.m.

A second call for nominations opens Wednesday, October 21.

Advance polls are from October 28-31 and November 2 to 5.

Rural Subdivision advance polls in Saskatchewan Rivers are from noon to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, November 4.

Election Day is Monday, November 9 with polls open from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m.

In the Catholic Division Board Chair Suzanne Stubbs is the only individual to submit nomination papers.

Incumbents in the Catholic Division include Stubbs, vice-chair Albert Provost, Maurice Chalifour, Pat Hordyski and Bill Tomyn. In the Catholic Division there are two vacancies for urban subdivisions.

Nominations for the rural subdivisions in both divisions can be submitted at their education centres for the rural and at Prince Albert City Hall for in city nominations.

The Saskatchewan Rivers School Division launched an online information portal on their website near the end of July.

“We feel more and more people are obviously accessing information online so we wanted to have all of our information for our potential candidates that may want to run in the next board election access to that information. We have 10 board members, five in city and five from our rural subdivisions,” Chief Financial Officer and Returning Officer Jerrold Pidborochynski explained in an interview in August.

“Some of the information you will find on there, there is a candidate information guide which gives candidates all of the background information they need on filling out a nomination paper to actually file their nomination, the role of a board member, some of the rules around the election. It’s very encompassing of the role of a board member and your responsibility, remuneration and the meeting schedule for the upcoming year,” he said.

Nominations are open for rural Subdivision 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5 in the Saskatchewan Rivers Division and there is a single city subdivision with five board members elected.

Incumbents in the Saskatchewan Rivers School Division include chair Barry Hollick, vice-chair Jaimie Smith-Windsor and trustees Darlene Rowden, John McIvor, Grant Gustafson, Bill Gerow, Michelle Vickers, Arne Lindberg and Bill Yeaman.

In the RM of Prince Albert spots up for election include Reeve, currently represented by incumbent Eric Schmalz, Division 1 represented by Michael Grassick, Division 3 represented by Barton France and Division 5 represented by incumbent Wayne Acorn.

In the RM of Buckland the divisions that are up for grabs this cycle include Division 1 currently represented by Arthur Brandalino, Division 3 represented by Orest Romanchuk, Division 4, which is vacant after the resignation of Don Lavoie, Division 5 represented by Bob From and the Reeve position occupied by Don Fyrk.

The RM of Garden River and RM of Paddockwood will be electing a Reeve and councillors in Divisions 1, 3 and 5.

Nomination forms are available at RM offices for Paddockwood and Garden River and at the River Street office in Prince Albert for Buckland and the RM of Prince Albert.