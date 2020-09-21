20-year-old man charged with 4 counts of indecent acts that occurred on Rotary Trail

A 20-year-old man is charged with four counts of committing an indecent act following reports of incidents that took place on the Rotary Trail.

In a Monday news release, the Prince Albert Police Service said the investigation included Patrol, Community Policing, Criminal Investigations and Child Protection Units.

Incidents of indecent acts were reported to police on June 25, July 7 and July 20. The release said the June 25 and July 7 incidents occurred on the Rotary Trail near 24th Street West, and the July 20 incident near Ninth Avenue West.

Around 5 p.m. on Saturday, police were called to the Rotary Trail near Blackwood Drive for a report of a similar incident. A suspect was arrested at the scene.

Alex Norman Morin is charged with four counts of committing an indecent act and two charges of obstruction of a peace officer. He appeared in provincial court on Monday.

At the beginning of July, Prince Albert resident Lauren Lohneis spoke to the Daily Herald, saying she was walking on the trail when an unknown man walked close to her and started masturbating.

At the time, police said one incident occurred on the Rotary Trail near Barton Drive and Bradbury Drive. A man on a bike pulled down his pants and started touching himself.

— with files from Jason Kerr